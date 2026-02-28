GSI Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $4.31 Million Investment in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

GSI Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 124,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,000. CareTrust REIT makes up about 2.4% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 75.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $41.72.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.45%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust that acquires and manages net-leased properties serving the senior housing and medical markets. The company’s portfolio spans skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, independent living properties, medical office buildings and life science facilities. By structuring leases on a triple-net basis, CareTrust REIT offers long-term, stable rental income streams while allowing its tenants to operate and maintain their specialized healthcare facilities.

The company’s assets are geographically diversified across the United States, with a concentration in regions experiencing aging demographics and growing demand for senior care services.

