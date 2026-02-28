Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM Shares Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1,583.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 214,113 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,347,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,232,000 after purchasing an additional 995,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,679,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,122,000 after buying an additional 260,928 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,132,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,016,000 after buying an additional 924,761 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,935,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,784,000 after acquiring an additional 188,261 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,649,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 128.40%.

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

