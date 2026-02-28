Power Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Power Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2,387.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Power Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $11,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Sachem Hill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sachem Hill LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $60.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1913 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.