Power Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Power Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2,387.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Power Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $11,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Sachem Hill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sachem Hill LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of VGIT stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $60.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.
