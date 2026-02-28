Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.9% of Integrated Financial Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.61 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.47%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

