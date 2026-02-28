Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 53,162 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Integrated Financial Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.5%

JEPI stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

