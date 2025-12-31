North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT) Releases Earnings Results

North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. North European Oil Royality Trust had a return on equity of 343.87% and a net margin of 88.33%.

North European Oil Royality Trust Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:NRT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.57. 55,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,205. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. North European Oil Royality Trust has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $60.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.08.

North European Oil Royality Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.9%. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. North European Oil Royality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.43%.

Institutional Trading of North European Oil Royality Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royality Trust in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in North European Oil Royality Trust by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in North European Oil Royality Trust by 57.0% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 44,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of North European Oil Royality Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of North European Oil Royality Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

North European Oil Royality Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE: NRT) is a statutory trust that holds an overriding royalty interest in a diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas properties located in the United Kingdom sector of the North Sea. The trust’s sole business is to receive royalty revenues from production activities on its underlying fields and distribute those revenues directly to unitholders. It does not engage in exploration, drilling or field operations.

Under the terms of its governing agreement, the trust is entitled to a fixed percentage of net production revenues, after the deduction of operating and administrative expenses, from a series of established oil and gas fields in the North Sea region.

