Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $48.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 101.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Trade Desk from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $846.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2,382.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Trade Desk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.