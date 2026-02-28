Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 812,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,323,000 after acquiring an additional 326,129 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 505,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,654,000 after purchasing an additional 284,655 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 880,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,766,000 after purchasing an additional 162,575 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,650.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 131,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,489,000 after purchasing an additional 124,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $20,957,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $229.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.12 and a 200-day moving average of $213.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $235.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

