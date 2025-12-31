Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 830300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$11.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -1.05.

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

