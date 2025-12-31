Orion OYJ (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Orion OYJ Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.28, but opened at $36.8425. Orion OYJ shares last traded at $36.8425, with a volume of 100 shares.

ORINY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research raised Orion OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Orion OYJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion OYJ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48.

Orion OYJ (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $494.69 million for the quarter. Orion OYJ had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 31.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion OYJ Unsponsored ADR will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.2418 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 127.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. Orion OYJ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Orion Corporation (Orion Oyj) is a Finland-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of human and veterinary medicines as well as diagnostic tests. The company’s core therapeutic areas include central nervous system disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases, and it offers both proprietary and generic products. Orion’s product range spans from small-molecule drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients to radiodiagnostic imaging agents and line extensions developed through in-house research.

Since its founding in 1917 in Helsinki, Orion has grown into an integrated pharmaceuticals business with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Finland and France.

