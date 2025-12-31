Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Ascentage Pharma Group International – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.68, but opened at $26.19. Ascentage Pharma Group International shares last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 984 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $51.00 price target on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Get Ascentage Pharma Group International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

(Get Free Report)

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small?molecule therapeutics that modulate programmed cell death pathways, including the Bcl?2 family and the MDM2–p53 axis. Its pipeline features orally bioavailable inhibitors such as APG-2575, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor, and APG-115, a potent MDM2 antagonist, both aimed at reactivating apoptosis in cancer cells across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2008 by biotechnology entrepreneur Dr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.