Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD) Shares Down 7.3% – What’s Next?

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $205.00 and last traded at $201.5450. Approximately 29,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 75,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Resolute Holdings Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Resolute Holdings Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Resolute Holdings Management

Resolute Holdings Management Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -422.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.69 and its 200-day moving average is $95.67.

Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Resolute Holdings Management had a net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 646.55%. The business had revenue of $120.87 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Resolute Holdings Management news, CFO Kurt Schoen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.95 per share, with a total value of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,950. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy O. Mahoney acquired 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,840.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,840.28. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 11,107 shares of company stock worth $1,800,036 in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Resolute Holdings Management

(Get Free Report)

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Holdings Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Holdings Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.