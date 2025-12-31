BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,385 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the November 30th total of 5,343 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,655 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 24,655 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.07. 37,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,710. BNY Mellon High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27.
BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.3882 dividend. This is a boost from BNY Mellon High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%.
About BNY Mellon High Yield ETF
The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
