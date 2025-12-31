BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,385 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the November 30th total of 5,343 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,655 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 24,655 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.07. 37,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,710. BNY Mellon High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27.

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.3882 dividend. This is a boost from BNY Mellon High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield ETF

About BNY Mellon High Yield ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKHY. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $277,000.

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

