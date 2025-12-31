Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD) Short Interest Update

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,478 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 7,874 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,024 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,024 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSD traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,856. The company has a market capitalization of $393.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average is $70.49. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $74.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVSD. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,138,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,577,000.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

