Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,229 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.2%
UNH opened at $292.97 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $265.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.45.
UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.
Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group
Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board affirms quarterly cash dividend of $2.21/share (record March 9, payable March 17), which supports income investors and signals steady capital return policy. Dividend Steady as Margins Tighten Might Change The Case For Investing In UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: reports show UNH trading materially higher after the dividend announcement, indicating short-term buying interest tied to the payout confirmation. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading 3.7% Higher Following Dividend Announcement
- Positive Sentiment: Relative strength vs. peers: analysts argue UNH’s scale and diversified model give it better upside versus Humana as managed-care margins are tested, supporting a longer-term constructive view. UnitedHealth vs. Humana: Which Healthcare Stock Has More Upside Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector flows: some strategists recommend rotating into defensive names and healthcare, which could provide tailwinds for UNH even as the macro outlook weakens. Time for Investors to Get Defensive. Sell Staples and Buy Healthcare.
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance and margin pressure: coverage highlights weaker 2026 revenue guidance and rising medical costs (especially Medicare-related), which compress margins and are a key reason for investor caution. Dividend Steady as Margins Tighten Might Change The Case For Investing In UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
- Negative Sentiment: Institutional selling: Aristotle Growth Equity Fund exited its UNH position citing lowered guidance — a signal some funds are trimming exposure ahead of margin headwinds. Aristotle Growth Equity Fund Exited UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Due to Lowered Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Recent price weakness and re-rating: commentary notes a sizable multi-month share-price decline and that UNH is down since the last earnings report, underscoring investor concerns about near-term earnings and margin recovery. Is It Time To Reassess UnitedHealth Group (UNH) After A 37% Share Price Slide?
UnitedHealth Group Profile
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
