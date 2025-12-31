Leverage Shares 2X Long XYZ Daily ETF (XYZG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Leverage Shares 2X Long XYZ Daily ETF (NASDAQ:XYZG – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.9864 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 659.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

Leverage Shares 2X Long XYZ Daily ETF Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ XYZG traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,407. Leverage Shares 2X Long XYZ Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84.

Leverage Shares 2X Long XYZ Daily ETF Company Profile

Themes ETF Trust – Leverage Shares 2x Long SQ Daily ETF (XYZG) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

