JB Capital LLC Has $30.58 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,201 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. JB Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $30,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 578,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,097,000 after acquiring an additional 227,619 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 11.7% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 30,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.01. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $85.68.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

