JB Capital LLC Has $30.58 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,201 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. JB Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $30,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 578,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,097,000 after acquiring an additional 227,619 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 11.7% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 30,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting iShares Gold Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large, unusual call buying in IAU suggests bullish positioning and potential inflows into the ETF; traders bought 11,411 call options (about 26% above typical daily call volume). iShares Gold Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume
- Positive Sentiment: Macro bets on Fed rate cuts and elevated safe?haven demand are underpinning gold around $4,300+, which supports IAU’s NAV and investor interest. Gold & Silver Price Forecast: Fed Cuts Fuel $4,400 Gold
- Positive Sentiment: Large bank and house forecasts that see materially higher gold prices over 2026 (e.g., UBS scenario for multi?thousand dollar gold) support longer?term demand for gold ETFs. UBS sees $5,000 gold by Q3 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical action is mixed — gold recently tested the 20?day moving average and bounced, so short?term direction depends on whether that support holds. Key Battle at 20?Day Average Support
- Neutral Sentiment: Market liquidity is thin around the holidays, so price moves (and ETF flows) may be amplified but less reliable until normal volume returns. Gold Recovers Early — Low Holiday Volume
- Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking and a sharp one?day selloff earlier this week show risk of a deeper correction (analysts point to targets near $4,041 if technical traps unwind), which could reduce short?term demand for IAU. Gold Market Breakdown Eyes $4,041 Target
- Negative Sentiment: Some strategists expect a period of correction or consolidation into Q1 2026 as central?bank policy and high rates remain an offset to the rally—this could cap ETF inflows. Gold Edges Higher; Prices Likely to Correct
- Negative Sentiment: Federal Reserve minutes showing continued focus on inflation would be a headwind for gold (and thus IAU) if they raise the chance of prolonged tighter policy. Fed Minutes: Focus on Inflation
iShares Gold Trust Price Performance
iShares Gold Trust Company Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Gold Trust
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.