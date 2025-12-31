Keystone Global Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,526 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 1.5% of Keystone Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 109.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 20.9%

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $252.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.12 and its 200-day moving average is $246.83. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

