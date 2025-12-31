iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,302 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 5.2% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. JB Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $120,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $345.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $349.08.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

