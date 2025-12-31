JB Capital LLC Has $12.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

JB Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,973 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $12,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,348 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 758,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100,179 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $114.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $113.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

