Roth Financial Partners LLC Sells 6,437 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Roth Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 21.8% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $64,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,156,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,025,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414,037 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 140.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,449,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940,406 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,245,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362,206 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,875,000 after buying an additional 3,675,689 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

