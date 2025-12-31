Jito Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $163.32 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Jito has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Jito token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges. Jito has a market capitalization of $163.32 million and approximately $18.21 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,809.69 or 1.00097430 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,059.06 or 0.99682024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jito Token Profile

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 996,237,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 418,457,356 tokens. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 996,237,533.78499062 with 418,457,355.9 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 0.39270103 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 360 active market(s) with $19,659,780.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

