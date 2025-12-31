tomiNet (TOMI) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. One tomiNet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $276.76 thousand worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, tomiNet has traded 74.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,809.69 or 1.00097430 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88,059.06 or 0.99682024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 4,281,047,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,006,315,214,460 tokens. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOMI (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. TOMI has a current supply of 4,281,047,102.43794531 with 4,270,323,436.227262 in circulation. The last known price of TOMI is 0.00000003 USD and is up 90.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $255,276.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

