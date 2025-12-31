Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stake Lessened by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,866,000 after acquiring an additional 70,544 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $337.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $340.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.18. The company has a market capitalization of $563.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

