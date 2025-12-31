Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,724 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 34,646 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,939 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,939 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Snam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Snam from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Snam alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNMRY

Snam Price Performance

About Snam

OTCMKTS SNMRY opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. Snam has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $13.37.

(Get Free Report)

Snam S.p.A. is an Italian natural gas infrastructure company specializing in the transportation, storage and regasification of natural gas. Headquartered in San Donato Milanese, near Milan, Snam operates one of the largest gas pipeline networks in Europe, overseeing both high-pressure transmission lines and interconnection points that link the Italian system with broader continental markets. The company’s core business activities encompass the development, maintenance and operation of gas transport facilities, as well as the balancing and dispatching services that ensure a reliable energy supply.

Founded in 1941 as the gas transportation arm of ENI, Società Nazionale Metanodotti was reorganized under its current name and structure in 2001, when it became an independent concessionaire and a publicly listed entity on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.