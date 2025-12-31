Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Down 25.3% in December

Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 737,684 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 987,375 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,489,701 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,489,701 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SSEZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of SSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered SSE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSE has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SSE alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SSE

SSE Price Performance

About SSE

SSE stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68. SSE has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $30.58.

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) is a United Kingdom–based energy company engaged across the electricity value chain. Its principal activities include power generation, energy supply to residential and commercial customers, and ownership/operation of electricity networks. The company has a significant presence in renewable energy development alongside conventional generation, and it provides a range of energy-related services and infrastructure solutions.

On the generation side, SSE’s portfolio spans both low-carbon technologies—such as onshore and offshore wind and hydroelectric assets—and thermal generation that supports system reliability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.