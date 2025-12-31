Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 138,796 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 209,897 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 393 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 353.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 393 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 353.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Schroders Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. Schroders has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHNWF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Schroders from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a global asset management company headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with a history dating back to its founding in 1804 as J. Henry Schröder & Co Over more than two centuries, the firm has grown organically and through selective acquisitions to establish itself as one of the world’s leading investment managers. Schroders is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and operates under the ticker SHNWF in the OTC Markets for investors seeking exposure to its equity.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of investment products and services, including active and passive equity strategies, fixed income, multi-asset solutions, alternatives such as real estate and private assets, as well as wealth planning and advisory services.

