Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 29,452 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,452 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,611,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,048,000 after acquiring an additional 235,801 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,620.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,300,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,727,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,572,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,972,000 after purchasing an additional 480,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,198,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,059,000 after purchasing an additional 226,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA:CTA opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $30.21.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.