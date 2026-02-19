20,910 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $95.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.