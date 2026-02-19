General Motors Company $GM Shares Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,675 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in General Motors by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
General Motors Price Performance
Shares of General Motors stock opened at $83.61 on Thursday. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66.
General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
General Motors Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.52.
Key Stories Impacting General Motors
Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:
- Positive Sentiment: GM engineers upgraded the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt EV with improved battery tech, faster charging and shared Equinox drive-unit parts — a product-level boost to EV competitiveness and margin potential. GM Engineers Upgrade 2027 Chevrolet Bolt
- Positive Sentiment: GM is investing C$63 million at its Oshawa plant, supporting Canadian manufacturing and capacity — a sign of continued capex to support future products. GM Invests Another C$63 Million At Its Oshawa Plant
- Positive Sentiment: GM is boosting production of the Chevrolet Trax despite potential 25% tariffs — evidence of strong demand and willingness to expand output amid trade uncertainty. GM Is Boosting Chevrolet Trax Production
- Positive Sentiment: General Motors Africa & Middle East reported record sales growth of 33%, supporting international top-line momentum. GM Africa & Middle East Delivers Record Sales Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlights GM’s market-share gains, rising software revenues and investor-friendly moves — reinforcing bullish expectations after recent share gains. GM Stock Up 42% in 6 Months
- Neutral Sentiment: GM released a software fix for unwanted brake-assist on the GMC Sierra EV — shows responsiveness but highlights prior quality issue. GM Releases Fix For GMC Sierra EV
- Neutral Sentiment: Company presentation transcript from Citi’s Global Industrial Tech & Mobility Conference is available — useful for investors checking management’s guidance and strategy posture. GM Presents at Citi Conference (Transcript)
- Neutral Sentiment: A solar energy site plan was approved at a former GM landfill in Flint Township — modest ESG upside and site reuse but limited near-term revenue impact. Solar Energy Site Plan Approved in Flint
- Negative Sentiment: GM is investigating certain Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD units that can mistakenly run out of fuel — a potential safety/recall risk that could pressure costs and sentiment. GM Investigating Silverado/Sierra HD Fuel Issue
- Negative Sentiment: Reporting frames GM’s recent Ontario investment as “relatively small” for next?gen trucks — a narrative that could disappoint investors expecting larger capex for U.S./Canada truck programs. GM Makes ‘Relatively Small’ Investment in Ontario
- Negative Sentiment: Stellantis hired a former GM executive to lead North America purchasing — minor talent loss and competitive signal but limited direct impact on GM’s fundamentals. Stellantis Taps Former GM Executive
General Motors Company Profile
General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.
GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.
