General Motors Company $GM Shares Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,675 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in General Motors by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $83.61 on Thursday. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.52.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

