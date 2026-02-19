Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Sells 30,267 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,267 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $129.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $177.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.91.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

