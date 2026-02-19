Ford Motor Company $F Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 68,917 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,085 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 40,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,686 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Ford says it will deliver a $30,000 electric truck next year using F1-derived engineering, 3D?printed modular parts and a bounty program to crowdsource components — a clear push to compete on price without crushing margins. Ford turns to F1 and bounties to build a $30,000 electric truck

Ford says it will deliver a $30,000 electric truck next year using F1-derived engineering, 3D?printed modular parts and a bounty program to crowdsource components — a clear push to compete on price without crushing margins. Positive Sentiment: Ford will adopt 48?volt electrical architecture in its next-gen EV pickup — a technical move intended to lower component costs and narrow parity with ICE vehicles, supporting gross?margin recovery on EVs. Ford to follow Tesla Cybertruck with electrical tech in new EV pickup

Ford will adopt 48?volt electrical architecture in its next-gen EV pickup — a technical move intended to lower component costs and narrow parity with ICE vehicles, supporting gross?margin recovery on EVs. Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum: Zacks added Ford to multiple Rank #1 (Strong Buy) lists (value & income) in mid?February, which can attract buy?side interest and support short?term demand. Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 18th

Analyst momentum: Zacks added Ford to multiple Rank #1 (Strong Buy) lists (value & income) in mid?February, which can attract buy?side interest and support short?term demand. Neutral Sentiment: Positive market narrative / momentum: opinion pieces note the stock’s rally despite a large prior EV write?off, indicating sentiment can drive price independent of fundamentals. Ford’s Stock Won’t Stop Going Up

Positive market narrative / momentum: opinion pieces note the stock’s rally despite a large prior EV write?off, indicating sentiment can drive price independent of fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Execution and balance?sheet risks remain: Ford recorded a prior ~$19.5B EV write?off, still shows negative trailing net margins, and carries elevated leverage — any miss on the low?cost truck rollout or EV margins could pressure the stock further.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

