David Oneil Sells 8,856 Shares of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS (NYSE:ESP) Stock

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP (NYSE:ESP – Get Free Report) CEO David Oneil sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $442,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 16,250 shares in the company, valued at $812,500. The trade was a 35.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS Stock Down 2.9%

ESP stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $168.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83.

Separately, Freedom Capital raised shares of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS by 56,588.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS in the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corporation (NYSE: ESP) specializes in the design and production of precision wound components and power conversion solutions for demanding applications. The company’s core offerings include custom transformers, inductors, chokes and electromagnetic assemblies engineered to meet rigorous performance standards in defense, industrial, medical and renewable energy markets. By integrating advanced design tools with in-house manufacturing capabilities, Espey delivers tailored passive magnetic components that address electromagnetic compatibility, thermal management and size-weight constraints.

In addition to its wound component expertise, Espey provides a range of electromagnetic interference (EMI) filters, magnetics subassemblies and custom power supplies.

