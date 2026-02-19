Dan Spaulding Sells 5,361 Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $235,615.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,466. The trade was a 11.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 12th, Dan Spaulding sold 3,901 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $172,385.19.

Zillow Group Stock Up 2.1%

ZG stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $90.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.Zillow Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

ZG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna set a $50.00 price target on Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

Key Zillow Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals: Zillow reported revenue up ~18% year?over?year and modestly beat revenue estimates in its most recent quarter (EPS slightly missed). Continued top?line growth helps justify analyst buy-side views and keeps longer?term upside on the table.

Company fundamentals: Zillow reported revenue up ~18% year?over?year and modestly beat revenue estimates in its most recent quarter (EPS slightly missed). Continued top?line growth helps justify analyst buy-side views and keeps longer?term upside on the table. Neutral Sentiment: Routine disclosure: All insider sales were disclosed via SEC Form 4 filings with no accompanying company guidance changes or public explanation — many such sales are for diversification or tax/liquidity needs rather than signaling corporate trouble. Example Insider Form 4

Routine disclosure: All insider sales were disclosed via SEC Form 4 filings with no accompanying company guidance changes or public explanation — many such sales are for diversification or tax/liquidity needs rather than signaling corporate trouble. Negative Sentiment: CEO selling: CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold a combined ~18,390 shares across Feb. 12 and Feb. 17 at roughly $44.20 average (~$813.5k proceeds), reducing his reported ownership — executive?level sales at this scale can weigh on near?term sentiment. CEO Form 4

CEO selling: CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold a combined ~18,390 shares across Feb. 12 and Feb. 17 at roughly $44.20 average (~$813.5k proceeds), reducing his reported ownership — executive?level sales at this scale can weigh on near?term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: CFO selling: CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold additional shares (including a Feb. 18 sale of 7,786 shares at ~$43.73), trimming his stake ~11.9% from pre?sale levels — another senior sale that could be read negatively by investors. CFO Form 4 (Feb. 18)

CFO selling: CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold additional shares (including a Feb. 18 sale of 7,786 shares at ~$43.73), trimming his stake ~11.9% from pre?sale levels — another senior sale that could be read negatively by investors. Negative Sentiment: Director/insider selling: Dan Spaulding sold ~9,262 shares across Feb. 12 and Feb. 17 at an average just over $44, lowering his holding to ~41k shares — adds to the cluster of leadership selling. Director Form 4

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 402.3% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

Further Reading

