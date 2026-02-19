NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

NEOS Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,026 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 254.3% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BBIO stock opened at $73.93 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $84.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBIO. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BridgeBio Pharma

More BridgeBio Pharma News

Here are the key news stories impacting BridgeBio Pharma this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its price target to $100 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling bullish analyst support that could underpin the stock. Benzinga

HC Wainwright raised its price target to $100 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling bullish analyst support that could underpin the stock. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms maintain buy/overweight ratings and a median 6?month target near $94, providing analyst-driven upside thesis for investors focused on BBIO’s pipeline and long-term growth. Analyst Coverage Summary

Several Wall Street firms maintain buy/overweight ratings and a median 6?month target near $94, providing analyst-driven upside thesis for investors focused on BBIO’s pipeline and long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: BridgeBio will report Q4 and full?year 2025 results after the close on Feb. 24 and host a 4:30 pm ET conference call — an event that can create short?term volatility depending on revenue, cash burn and program updates. Earnings Release

BridgeBio will report Q4 and full?year 2025 results after the close on Feb. 24 and host a 4:30 pm ET conference call — an event that can create short?term volatility depending on revenue, cash burn and program updates. Neutral Sentiment: The company granted inducement RSUs to 34 new employees (76,701 aggregate shares) under Nasdaq rules; vesting schedules could modestly increase share-based compensation and future float. Inducement Grants

The company granted inducement RSUs to 34 new employees (76,701 aggregate shares) under Nasdaq rules; vesting schedules could modestly increase share-based compensation and future float. Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior insiders sold stock on Feb. 17: Director Randal W. Scott (10,000 shares). These disclosed Form 4s reduce insider ownership and can spook investors when clustered. Scott Form 4

Multiple senior insiders sold stock on Feb. 17: Director Randal W. Scott (10,000 shares). These disclosed Form 4s reduce insider ownership and can spook investors when clustered. Negative Sentiment: CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 13,600 shares (?$1.02M) and CAO Maricel Apuli sold 510 shares; clustered executive selling raises near?term governance/ownership concerns for some investors. Trimarchi Form 4 Apuli Form 4

CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 13,600 shares (?$1.02M) and CAO Maricel Apuli sold 510 shares; clustered executive selling raises near?term governance/ownership concerns for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Data providers note a long history of insider sales (many officers have sold substantial blocks over recent months), which can weigh on sentiment even as analysts remain constructive. Insider/Analyst Summary

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,589 shares in the company, valued at $874,505.94. The trade was a 46.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $2,976,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 775,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,711,038.40. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 176,121 shares of company stock worth $13,009,631 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio’s pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.