NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

NEOS Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,026 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 254.3% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.
BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance
BBIO stock opened at $73.93 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $84.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Here are the key news stories impacting BridgeBio Pharma this week:
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its price target to $100 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling bullish analyst support that could underpin the stock. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms maintain buy/overweight ratings and a median 6?month target near $94, providing analyst-driven upside thesis for investors focused on BBIO’s pipeline and long-term growth. Analyst Coverage Summary
- Neutral Sentiment: BridgeBio will report Q4 and full?year 2025 results after the close on Feb. 24 and host a 4:30 pm ET conference call — an event that can create short?term volatility depending on revenue, cash burn and program updates. Earnings Release
- Neutral Sentiment: The company granted inducement RSUs to 34 new employees (76,701 aggregate shares) under Nasdaq rules; vesting schedules could modestly increase share-based compensation and future float. Inducement Grants
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior insiders sold stock on Feb. 17: Director Randal W. Scott (10,000 shares). These disclosed Form 4s reduce insider ownership and can spook investors when clustered. Scott Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 13,600 shares (?$1.02M) and CAO Maricel Apuli sold 510 shares; clustered executive selling raises near?term governance/ownership concerns for some investors. Trimarchi Form 4 Apuli Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Data providers note a long history of insider sales (many officers have sold substantial blocks over recent months), which can weigh on sentiment even as analysts remain constructive. Insider/Analyst Summary
Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma
In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,589 shares in the company, valued at $874,505.94. The trade was a 46.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $2,976,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 775,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,711,038.40. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 176,121 shares of company stock worth $13,009,631 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.
BridgeBio’s pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.
