Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 135.9% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $71.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.