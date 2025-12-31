Segment Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 90.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 220,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,174,000 after buying an additional 92,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 703,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,065,000 after acquiring an additional 213,631 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EME. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.83.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $617.20 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.89 and a 52-week high of $778.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $638.08 and its 200-day moving average is $616.68.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.02%.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,130.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

