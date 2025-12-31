Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 455 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $10,146.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 760,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,956,719.30. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 499 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $11,107.74.

On Monday, December 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,372 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $30,540.72.

On Friday, December 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 114 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $2,537.64.

On Thursday, December 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,258 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $29,965.56.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 98 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,473.52.

On Friday, December 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 99 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,496.78.

On Thursday, December 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 48 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $1,210.56.

On Monday, December 1st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,054 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $127,360.80.

On Friday, November 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 913 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $22,998.47.

On Monday, November 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 723 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $18,212.37.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

Shares of ACR stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 104.99, a quick ratio of 104.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACR. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 80,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $8,282,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 120.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 68.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ACR. JMP Securities set a $24.50 price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Zacks Research upgraded ACRES Commercial Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACRES Commercial Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

