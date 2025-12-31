NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.14 and last traded at $55.15. 1,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 17,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.22.

NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $270.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18.

Get NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQSU. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

About NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.