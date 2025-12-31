Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.15. Approximately 2,579 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA is a leading Nordic insurance company headquartered in Oslo, Norway, offering a broad range of property and casualty insurance products. The company’s core business activities encompass home, motor, and commercial insurance, supplemented by liability and accident coverage. Gjensidige also provides life and pension solutions, savings products and select banking services, enabling it to serve both retail and corporate customers with integrated risk-management offerings.
Through a multi-channel distribution model, Gjensidige reaches its customers via a network of local agents, brokers and digital platforms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Trump’s new AI budget just passed — one stock could soar
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
- Terrifying reason Trump killed the U.S. penny?
- Buy this $2 Gold Stock Before January 1, 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.