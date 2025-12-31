Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.15. Approximately 2,579 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA is a leading Nordic insurance company headquartered in Oslo, Norway, offering a broad range of property and casualty insurance products. The company’s core business activities encompass home, motor, and commercial insurance, supplemented by liability and accident coverage. Gjensidige also provides life and pension solutions, savings products and select banking services, enabling it to serve both retail and corporate customers with integrated risk-management offerings.

Through a multi-channel distribution model, Gjensidige reaches its customers via a network of local agents, brokers and digital platforms.

