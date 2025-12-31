SCB X Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Shares Down 24.3% – Time to Sell?

SCB X Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY – Get Free Report) was down 24.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.3125.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.

SCB X Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS: SMUUY) is a Thailand-based financial technology holding company formed by Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) to consolidate and scale its digital banking and related ventures. The firm was established in 2022 and completed its initial public offering on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) in September of that year, with its over-the-counter shares trading in the U.S. under the ticker SMUUY.

SCB X Public operates a digital banking platform that delivers mobile-first deposit, lending and payment services designed to meet the needs of retail and small-business customers.

