SCB X Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Shares Down 24.3% – Time to Sell?

SCB X Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY – Get Free Report) was down 24.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.3125.
SCB X Public Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.
SCB X Public Company Profile
SCB X Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS: SMUUY) is a Thailand-based financial technology holding company formed by Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) to consolidate and scale its digital banking and related ventures. The firm was established in 2022 and completed its initial public offering on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) in September of that year, with its over-the-counter shares trading in the U.S. under the ticker SMUUY.
SCB X Public operates a digital banking platform that delivers mobile-first deposit, lending and payment services designed to meet the needs of retail and small-business customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SCB X Public
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Trump’s new AI budget just passed — one stock could soar
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
- Terrifying reason Trump killed the U.S. penny?
- Buy this $2 Gold Stock Before January 1, 2026
Receive News & Ratings for SCB X Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCB X Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.