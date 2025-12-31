Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.44. 531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHRRF shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76.

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc is a Canadian-based aviation services company that operates a diversified portfolio of regional airline, aircraft leasing and flight training businesses. The company’s principal airline subsidiary, Jazz Aviation LP, provides regional flight services under capacity purchase agreements with major North American carriers, operating a fleet of turboprop and regional jet aircraft across a network of domestic and cross-border routes.

In addition to its passenger services, Chorus Aviation maintains a charter and cargo division that supports ad hoc freight transport and special-mission operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.