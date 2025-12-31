Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Shares Down 31.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF – Get Free Report) traded down 31.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 3,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.6299.

Western Areas Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Get Western Areas alerts:

Western Areas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Areas Limited is an Australia-based nickel exploration and mining company listed on the OTC Markets under the symbol WNARF. The company is focused on the discovery, development and production of high-grade nickel sulphide deposits. Western Areas conducts its principal operations in Western Australia’s renowned Goldfields region, leveraging advanced underground mining techniques and a robust exploration program to sustain its resource base.

The company’s flagship asset is the Forrestania Nickel Operation, situated approximately 370 kilometres east of Perth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Areas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Areas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.