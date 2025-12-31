SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading Down 2% – What’s Next?

SOS Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.5201 and last traded at $1.5486. Approximately 19,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 70,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SOS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

SOS Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited is a China-based specialty chemical company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of water treatment, glycol and surfactant products. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Shanghai, the company focuses on delivering high-performance solutions for industrial, municipal and household applications. Its core mission is to address water conservation and pollution control challenges while supporting downstream industries with essential chemical inputs.

The company’s primary offerings include a range of water treatment chemicals such as coagulants, flocculants and scale inhibitors designed for use in power plants, petrochemical facilities, and municipal waterworks.

