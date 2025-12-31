NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Trading Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.4450 and last traded at $11.4450. 20,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 25,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a report on Monday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.

NFI Group Inc is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses and coaches, offering a range of zero-emission, diesel, natural gas and hybrid solutions for public transportation authorities and private operators. Through its flagship brands—New Flyer in North America and Alexander Dennis in the United Kingdom—NFI Group develops, assembles and delivers complete transit and motorcoach vehicles designed to meet evolving environmental standards and customer demands for performance, safety and rider comfort.

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, NFI Group operates multiple manufacturing facilities across Canada, the United States, Mexico and the United Kingdom, supported by a global parts, service and remanufacturing network.

