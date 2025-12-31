Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA) Short Interest Up 31.6% in December

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 68,303 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 51,904 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,546 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,546 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLLA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,671. Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLLA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 463.5% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,057 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 68,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000.

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (FLLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Latin America RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Latin American equities. FLLA was launched on Oct 9, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.