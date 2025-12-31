Short Interest in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Expands By 32.3%

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 177,801 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the November 30th total of 134,378 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,110 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 376,110 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $278.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,505. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $180.65 and a 52 week high of $288.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.55.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Growth Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Growth Index.

See Also

