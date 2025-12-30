Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 6,537 shares.The stock last traded at $4.71 and had previously closed at $4.79.

SZGPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Salzgitter had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salzgitter AG will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Salzgitter AG is a leading European steel producer headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. The company operates an integrated steelworks, encompassing ironmaking, steelmaking, continuous casting and rolling mills. Its core business revolves around the production and processing of steel products for various industries, including automotive, construction, mechanical engineering and energy.

Founded in 1937 as part of Germany’s industrial expansion, Salzgitter evolved through post-war reconstruction and state ownership before being privatized in the late 1990s.

