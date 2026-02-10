Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.19. Under Armour shares last traded at $6.8640, with a volume of 1,672,001 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UA

Under Armour Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.10-0.110 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Under Armour news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 13,182,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $67,494,241.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 41,958,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,829,685.76. This trade represents a 45.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 42,448,155 shares of company stock valued at $219,067,338. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,768,000 after purchasing an additional 375,548 shares in the last quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 4.9% in the second quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,463,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth $18,920,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 380.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 246,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 195,208 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc is a global designer, marketer and distributor of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a wide range of athletic categories, including running, training, basketball, outdoor and golf, with specialized lines for men, women and youth. Under Armour emphasizes innovative fabrics and technologies designed to enhance athletic performance, such as moisture-wicking HeatGear®, cold-weather ColdGear® and UV-protective UA Tech™ materials.

The company was founded in 1996 by former University of Maryland football captain Kevin Plank, who sought to create a superior moisture-wicking T-shirt to keep athletes cool and dry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.