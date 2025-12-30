K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 582,317 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the November 30th total of 736,739 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,683.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 217 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,683.5 days.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUF opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $18.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft is a Germany-based specialty chemicals and fertilizer company with a primary focus on the extraction and production of potash and salt. The company traces its origins back to the late 19th century, when potassium mining began in the Werra district of central Germany. Today, K+S operates as an independent publicly traded enterprise, leveraging decades of experience in mineral resources to serve agricultural and industrial markets worldwide.

The company’s core business activities include the mining, processing and marketing of potash and magnesium products for use in crop nutrition, as well as the sale of salt for de-icing, water treatment and industrial applications.

